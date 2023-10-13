close
Assembly polls: Congress to vacate its Delhi 'war room' running since 2008

This bungalow is allotted in the name of former RS MP Pradeep Bhattacharya whose tenure ended on August 18, 2023

Congress, Congress manifesto

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
The Congress is going to vacate its 'war room' located at Gurudwara Rakabganj Road, according to the party sources. The 'war room' has been running since 2008, and all the important party meetings were held there.
This bungalow is allotted in the name of former Bengal President of the Congress Party and former Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Bhattacharya. Pradeep Bhattacharya's Rajya Sabha tenure ended on August 18, this year; hence, he was given notice to vacate the bungalow by the Housing Committee of Rajya Sabha.
Meanwhile, Pradeep Bhattacharya also wrote a letter to the Housing Committee to ask for an extension of the bungalow, but till now he has not received any reply to the letter, according to sources. No other Congress Rajya Sabha MP has come forward in whose name the party should get the bungalow allotted; hence, the Congress is now going to vacate the bungalow and build its 'war room' at a new place.
Before Pradeep Bhattacharya, this bungalow was allotted to actress Rekha, and before that, this bungalow was allotted in the name of an MP from South India, but all the MPs in whose names this bungalow was allotted, including Singhvi, did not live in it. The bungalow was only used for party work.
According to sources, this bungalow has now been allotted to an independent Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana, Kartikeya Sharma.
Although no decision has been taken yet regarding where Congress will make its 'war room', the party's new office is being built in Feroze Shah Kotla; hence, it is being speculated that the party can shift the 'war room' to this office in the month of November.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Delhi State assembly polls

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

