Balance regional aspirations, national interests: Naidu at NDA meet

Balancing regional aspirations and national interests must run parallelly while ensuring holistic development for all strata of society, said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar during the NDA parliamentary party meeting on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

Key BJP allies -- TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar -- on Friday endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance with a message to balance regional aspirations and national interests.
Speaking at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting here, BJP allies JD(S) leader HD Kumarswamy, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar, HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi among others supported the proposal moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to elect Modi as the leader of the NDA.
"Balancing regional aspirations and national interests must run parallelly while ensuring holistic development for all strata of society," Naidu said.
Naidu said Modi's rallies in Andhra Pradesh helped the TDP win 16 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed confidence that Modi will develop India in a big way and also pay attention to Bihar.
"We are confident that Modi will develop India and we will wholeheartedly support him every passing day," Kumar said.
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

