Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AAP suspends ex-MLA Nitin Tyagi for 'anti-party' activities during LS polls

Former MLA Nitin Tyagi has claimed the action was taken against him for 'speaking the truth'.

AAP office

Nitin Tyagi raised questions on AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The AAP on Friday suspended former MLA Nitin Tyagi from the party for alleged "anti-party" activities during the just concluded Lok Sabha polls.
In his response, Tyagi claimed the action was taken against him for "speaking the truth".
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a communication to Tyagi, AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai said, "It has come to our notice that you have been involved in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party has taken a decision to suspend you from its primary membership pending disciplinary proceedings."

Responding to the news, Tyagi wondered if "speaking the truth in the party has become an anti-party thing?"

Sharing Rai's letter on X, Tyagi said what is anti-party is "destroying its basic ideals".
"It is anti-party to ask for votes for those against whom people had chosen you," he said tagging Rai, in an apparent reference to AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gopal Rai Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha elections Delhi Congress Election Results 2024 MLAs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon