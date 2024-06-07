MP CM Mohan Yadav visits Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi

The newly-elected MPs will also choose Narendra Modi as their leader ahead of the oath taking likely on Sunday (Photo: PTI)

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave, residence of Vice-President of India in New Delhi on Friday.

Both the leaders had a good discussion on various topics on the occasion.

Official 'X' (formerly Twitter) account of the Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar posted, "CM Yadav called on Vice-President Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave today."

"During my stay in Delhi, today I made a courtesy visit to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. On this occasion, we had a fruitful discussion on various topics," CM Yadav posted on X about their meeting.

CM Yadav reached Delhi on Thursday afternoon as according to sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had asked all newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) and its Chief Ministers to reach Delhi.

Earlier, CM Yadav told reporters in the national capital, "The dedicated Prime Minister, who has a long administrative experience and who has made the impossible possible, has given such a big victory to the NDA alliance and it is a matter of good fortune for all of us. At a time when the whole world is looking towards India in the 21st century, the formation of the cabinet of such a person will make all of us proud. I am happy that he (PM Modi) is going to take the oath."

Meanwhiel, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to hold a meeting of its newly elected MPs at the central hall of the Parliament on Friday, June 7.

The newly-elected MPs will also choose Narendra Modi as their leader ahead of the oath taking likely on Sunday.

As per the sources, discussions will be held on government formation by the grand alliance.

This comes after the NDA crossed the majority mark bagging 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. Nonetheless, the BJP managed to secure only 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally.

Earlier on Wednesday, leaders of parties in the NDA held a meeting and elected Narendra Modi as their leader. Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9, according to sources.

According to the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and along with its allies, it stands at 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, having won 16 and 12 seats respectively in their respective states, have extended support to the NDA.

The INDIA bloc has 234 MPs in the new parliament with the Congress having won 99 seats.