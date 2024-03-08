Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: No startups in the country, claims Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi claimed the Centre had waived off loans to the tune of Rs 16 lakh crore of big corporates but was unwilling to provide the same relief to farmers, students and labourers

rahul gandhi,bharat jodo nyay yatra

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed there were no startups in the country and those that did exist were under the control of foreign firms.
 
Addressing a small gathering in a Muslim-dominated area opposite Godhra railway station as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government's 'Startup India' initiative and promised to earmark Rs 5,000 crore to fund the sector if the Congress came to power.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Have you seen any startups? Are they anywhere to be seen? Not a single one exists. And those which exist are in the control of foreign firms. We will create a Rs 5000 crore fund so that sons of poor farmers and labourers can open their own startups," he asserted.
 
He also said 30 lakh government posts were vacant and the Congress would fill them when it comes to power.

Gandhi claimed the Centre had waived off loans to the tune of Rs 16 lakh crore of big corporates but was unwilling to provide the same relief to farmers, students and labourers.
 
On the second day of the Gujarat leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyaay Yatra, Gandhi on Friday resumed his journey from Dahod and reached Godhra in adjoining Panchmahal district. After addressing people in Jhalod in Dahod on Thursday, he had stayed overnight in a village there.
 
In the morning, Gandhi visited Kamboi Dham near Jhalod town to pay tribute to tribal icon Govind Guru.
 
When his yatra proceeded from Dahod, he was greed by party functionaries and residents, while tribals performed a traditional dance at a traffic roundabout.
 
Gandhi, who was seated in his open-roof SUV, waved back at the crowd. He also cut a large cake that was presented to him by women Congress workers on the occasion of International Women's Day.
 
On the way to Godhra, Gandhi prayed at a Shiva temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri.
 
From Godhra, he reached Pavagadh where he offered prayers at Maa Khodiyar temple.
 

Also Read

SP chief Akhilesh joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to cover 650 km in six days in MP: Congress

Congress stands for rights of tribals over natural resources: Rahul Gandhi

Nyay Yatra: Rahul gives flying kisses to crowd shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Kamal Nath to take part in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from March 2 to 6

Rahul fielded from Wayanad as Cong announces first list of 39 candidates

Cong releases first list of 39 candidates, Rahul to contest from Wayanad

Income tax tribunal dismisses Congress appeal against Rs 210 cr penalty

SC to hear Mahua Moitra's plea on Monday against her expulsion from LS

BJP, TDP have decided to work together for upcoming polls: Ravindra Kumar

As per Congress functionaries, Gandhi will stay overnight in Jambughoda village in Panchmahal.
Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Congress startups in India Startup India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon