Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP, TDP have decided to work together for upcoming polls: Ravindra Kumar

Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan was also part of the discussions that went on for more than an hour and a half at Shah's residence here on Thursday night

K Ravindra Kumar

Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar | Photo: X @sansad_tv

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar claimed on Friday that the BJP, the Jana Sena and his party have decided in principle to work together for upcoming polls and the modalities are being worked out.
A day after TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu held deliberations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda, Kumar told PTI that preliminary discussions have taken place for the "purpose of alliance" for the Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls, which are held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"In principle the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena have decided to work together," he added.
Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan was also part of the discussions that went on for more than an hour and a half at Shah's residence here on Thursday night.
Sources said the number of seats the BJP will get in such an alliance remains a sticking point. Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies.
The top leaders of the three parties may hold another round of discussions to sort out the differences and finalise the arrangements, the sources added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail from HC in Angallu 307 case

CM Jagan lashes out at Naidu over Andhra Skill Development Corp scam

BJP not interested in Ram Temple, wanted communalisation: Digvijay Singh

Andhra HC grants bail to Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development scam case

Senior BJP-Sangh Parivar Kerala leader PP Mukundan passes away at 77

LS elections 2024: DMK finalises seat-sharing with allies VCK, MDMK

LS polls: After 'Yuva Nyay', Congress' 'Nari Nyay' push on Women's Day

6 years after severing ties, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP to return to NDA

LS elections: Days before it announces polls, EC to meet top MHA officials

Lok Sabha polls: Kejriwal, Mann launch AAP's political campaign in Delhi

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Amit Shah BJP TDP Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon