Kamal Nath to take part in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from March 2 to 6

The yatra will enter Morena from neighbouring Rajasthan on March 2 and will cover Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam before re-entering Rajasthan on March 6

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath will take part in the Madhya Pradesh leg of the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a party functionary said on Friday.
Nath will reach Gwalior on March 2 and attend the yatra till March 6, a Congress spokesperson said.
The yatra will enter Morena from neighbouring Rajasthan on March 2 and will cover Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam before re-entering Rajasthan on March 6.
Nath recently was at the centre of speculation that he and his Chhindwara MP son Nakul Nath were planning to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
Meanwhile, several Congressmen from Nath's stronghold Chhindwara joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
Yadav, speaking on the occasion, said many were feeling anxious and would eventually join the BJP.

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

