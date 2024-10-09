Business Standard
Home / Politics / BJP, Cong, SP obstacles to BSP's pursuit of self-esteem: Mayawati

BJP, Cong, SP obstacles to BSP's pursuit of self-esteem: Mayawati

She also took to X to paid tributes to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram on his 18th death anniversary

Mayawati

"Ambedkarite BSP is their true destination, which is struggling to make them the ruling class that gives instead of those who ask. This is the message of today," she said Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the BJP, Congress and SP are obstacles to the Bahujan Samaj's pursuit of self-esteem and her party is struggling to make them the 'ruling class'. She also took to X to paid tributes to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram on his 18th death anniversary.

"Hundreds of salutations and immense respect to the founder of BAMCEF, DS4 and BSP and Bahujan leader Shri Kanshi Ram ji on his death anniversary today," Mayawati's post read. She also expressed gratitude to all the people and followers of the party who paid tribute to him in Uttar Pradesh and across the country. The BSP chief, while targeting the opposition parties, said, "Gandhiwadi Congress and RSSwadi BJP and SP are not their (Bahujan Samaj's) well-wishers but are obstacles in the path of their self-respect and self-esteem movement."

"Ambedkarite BSP is their true destination, which is struggling to make them the ruling class that gives instead of those who ask. This is the message of today," she said.

"The fact that crores of people in the country are forced to live a troubled and helpless life due to poverty, unemployment, caste hatred, injustice and oppression, proves that the governments of Congress and BJP etc., which have been in power most of the time, have neither been true constitutionalists nor true patriots," her post added.

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mayawati

Mayawati questions UP govt's food safety move, calls it electoral politics

BSP Chief Mayawati speaks in Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi

Cong's reservation policy for Dalits, backwards 'deceptive': Mayawati

Mayawati

Mayawati urges Dalit leaders to break ties with Cong ahead of Haryana polls

Mayawati

Bulldozer not symbol of rule of law; SC fulfilled responsibility: Mayawati

Akash Anand

BSP eyes lost space in upcoming polls, gives spotlight to Akash Anand

Topics : Mayawati Bahujan Samaj Party BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon