close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

BJP fields 7 LS MPs, including three Union ministers, in Madhya Pradesh

The BJP has fielded Vivek Bunty Sahu from the Chhindwara Assembly seat, which has Kamal Nath as its sitting legislator

BJP, BJP logo

Photo: Twitter

Archis MohanSandeep Kumar Bhopal/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In its second list of 39 candidates, released on Monday evening, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced it would field seven of its sitting Lok Sabha members, including three Union ministers, in the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls as it strives to beat anti-incumbency in the state.

In its second list, the BJP announced that Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste, along with party national general secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya, will contest the forthcoming MP polls. The party also fielded four other of its Lok Sabha members from the state - Riti Pathak, Ganesh Singh, Rao Uday Pratap Singh and Rakesh Singh. They will contest Assembly seats falling within their respective Lok Sabha constituencies.

The BJP has fielded Nathan Shah from the Junnardeo seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Shah lost to the Congress party's Nakul Nath, the son of its chief ministerial candidate Kamal Nath, from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat in 2019. The BJP has fielded Vivek Bunty Sahu from the Chhindwara Assembly seat, which has Kamal Nath as its sitting legislator.

The list was discussed at the meeting of the party's central election committee, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders attended, on 13 September in the national capital. Sources said the imprint of the central leadership, which has taken the reins of the party's MP poll campaign into its hands, was evident in fielding some of the party's top leaders in the state.

Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Tomar will contest from Dimani, a seat in his Lok Sabha constituency of Morena; Patel from Narsingpur; Kulaste from Niwas; Pathak from Sidhi; Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur (West); Uday Pratap Singh from Gadarwara; and Ganesh Singh from Satna. Vijayavargiya will contest from the Indore-1 seat. Imarti Devi, a former minister in the Kamal Nath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan governments, who lost the bypoll after switching to the BJP from the Congress, will contest from Dabra.

The BJP had released its first list of 39 candidates on 17 August, as part of its effort to announce candidates even before the Election Commission declares the polling schedule. Madhya Pradesh has 230 Assembly seats.

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Women's quota, Bimaru, urban Naxal: PM's campaign themes in MP, Rajasthan

AIADMK officially breaks ties with BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

AIADMK exits BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

CM Baghel announces housing scheme for homeless families in Chhattisgarh

'Not the chief ministerial face': Kamal Nath's jibe at Shivraj Chouhan

Topics : BJP Congress Politics Madhya Pradesh assembly

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon