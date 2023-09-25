close
'Not the chief ministerial face': Kamal Nath's jibe at Shivraj Chouhan

Congress leader Kamal Nath hit out at Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that whenever PM Modi visits Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan involves him in his lies

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath addresses the media at CM house in Bhopal. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

