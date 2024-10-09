Business Standard
Home / Politics / BJP hat-trick win in Haryana polls amazing: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

BJP hat-trick win in Haryana polls amazing: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

In J-K, the National Conference-led alliance will form the government as it crossed the majority mark, winning 49 seats out of 90 seats in the Assembly.

Pawan Kalyan, Pawan, Kalyan

In the J-K Assembly election, the BJP swept through Jammu, winning 29 seats, though it failed to open its account in the Kashmir Valley. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday congratulated the BJP leadership for the party's performance in the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. He termed the BJP's hat-trick win in the Haryana Assembly election "amazing."

"Having such a great percentage of votes and winning a great number of seats is a great sign of change there. My wholehearted wishes to the BJP leadership and all the winners who took it forward. Especially in Haryana, the way they did a hattrick there is amazing. Wholehearted congratulations to them," Pawan Kalyan told ANI.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The BJP is set to form its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly as per the results announced on Tuesday. The Congress won 37 seats.

In the J-K Assembly election, the BJP swept through Jammu, winning 29 seats, though it failed to open its account in the Kashmir Valley. In

In J-K, the National Conference-led alliance will form the government as it crossed the majority mark, winning 49 seats out of 90 seats in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini after he led the BJP to a historic hat-trick of victories in the Assembly elections on Tuesday.

"I met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini ji and congratulated and wished him for the historic victory of BJP in the assembly elections. I am confident that Haryana's role is going to become more important in the resolution of developed India," PM Modi said in a post on X.

More From This Section

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Priyanka

Haryana result: Congress must reflect on strategy, says UBT Sena leader

samajwadi party flag

UP bypolls: SP releases list of candidates for six Assembly seats

Saket Gokhale

Arrogance towards regional parties is a recipe for disaster: TMC MP

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

LDF govt agrees to debate Thrissur Pooram disruption issue in Assembly

Mayawati

BJP, Cong, SP obstacles to BSP's pursuit of self-esteem: Mayawati

Earlier, Haryana CM Nayab Saini attributed the state's election victory to PM Modi's leadership after meeting him.

"The credit for this huge victory goes to PM Modi who has made such policies and schemes in the last 10 years that have benefitted the poor, farmers, youth, and women. His schemes are for every section of the society. This victory is the result of the PM's policies and people's love and affection towards PM Modi. I thank the people of Haryana. I am grateful to the party workers of Haryana as well... " he said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, PM Modi took a jibe at Congress over its complaint and subsequent letter to the Election Commission regarding the "slowdown in updating results" of assembly polls in Haryana and alleged that the opposition party wants to tarnish every institution.

Addressing party workers in Delhi after BJP victory in Haryana polls, PM Modi alleged that Congress has tried to mislead the people of the country.

"Whether it is the Election Commission of the country, the police, the judiciary, the Congress wants to tarnish every institution. You will remember the kind of ruckus they created before the results of the Lok Sabha elections. During the elections too, these people and their urban Naxalite allies had gone to the Supreme Court to tarnish the image of the Election Commission. Today also they have done the same. Congress has tried to mislead the people of the country. Congress always tries to question the impartiality of our institutions, and tries to tarnish their reputation. This has been the habit of Congress. Congress has been doing such things shamelessly," he said.


Also Read

Pawan Kalyan, Pawan, Kalyan

Andhra Deputy CM Kalyan visits Tirupati temple as part of 11-day penance

Pawan Kalyan

Tirupati ladoo row: Pawan Kalyan calls for 'National Sanatana Dharma Board'

Modi,Narendra Modi,Pawan Kalyan,N Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in today; Pawan Kalyan to be deputy CM?

narendra modi,lok sabha,election,bjp

TDP, Janasena likely to get significant roles in PM Modi's new govt

Chandrababu Naidu,Narendra Modi,Nitish Kumar

TDP chief Naidu calls Narendra Modi 'right leader at right time; backs NDA

Topics : Pawan Kalyan Andhra Pradesh BJP Haryana election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon