Business Standard
Home / Politics / UP bypolls: SP releases list of candidates for six Assembly seats

UP bypolls: SP releases list of candidates for six Assembly seats

The SP, which is a part of INDIA bloc, has said it will contest the bypolls with the Congress

Photo: PTI

Samajwadi Party on Wednesday released a list of its candidates for six of ten assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after declaration of assembly poll results of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, Samajwadi Party on Wednesday released a list of its candidates for six of ten assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, where bypolls are due later his year.

The party has fielded Tej Pratap Yadav from Karhal, while it has given a ticket to Naseem Solanki from the Sisamu seat, Mustafa Siddiqui from Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Ajit Prasad from Milkipur (Ayodhya), the list issued here said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shobhawai Verma and Jyodi Bind have given party tickets from Katehari and Majhwan seat respectively, it said.

 

By-elections are set to be held in 10 assembly seats of the state -- Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sisamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Nine of these seats, except Sisamau, fell vacant after its MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls.

In Sisamau, the bypoll is being held due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

More From This Section

Saket Gokhale

Arrogance towards regional parties is a recipe for disaster: TMC MP

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

LDF govt agrees to debate Thrissur Pooram disruption issue in Assembly

Mayawati

BJP, Cong, SP obstacles to BSP's pursuit of self-esteem: Mayawati

SEBI

After PAC, Parliament's finance panel set to review Sebi's functioning

Modi, Narendra Modi

Cong involved in conspiracy to weaken Indian economy, democracy: PM Modi

The SP, which is a part of INDIA bloc, has said it will contest the bypolls with the Congress, which is demanding five seats from the party.

Congress did not share any seat with the SP in Haryana assembly elections.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Coldplay tickets sale incident: Akhilesh Yadav seeks right to entertainment

Maneka Gandhi

SC adjourns Maneka's plea against SP candidate's election till Sept 30

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party alleges Manjhi caste land grab by business group in Ayodhya

Mayawati

Sultanpur encounter: BJP, SP doing drama over law & order, says Mayawati

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Not offended by remarks by someone on way out: Akhilesh's dig at Adityanath

Topics : Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh bypolls Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon