BJP issues whip to MPs for ensuring presence during Parl's special session

The BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence during the upcoming five-day Parliament session from September 18

BJP

Party leaders said the whip has been issued to the MPs from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha, a day after the government listed a special discussion on Parliament's journey of 75 years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
The BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence during the upcoming five-day Parliament session from September 18.
Party leaders said the whip has been issued to the MPs from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha, a day after the government listed a special discussion on Parliament's journey of 75 years, starting from the Constituent Assembly, on the first day of the session.
The government has also listed the bill on the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage during the session. The bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session.
The special session, which is unusual for its timing, is likely to see the proceedings of Parliament moving from the old building to the new building.
The opposition has alleged the government may come out with some surprise legislation. The Congress has also issued a whip to its MPs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parliament BJP

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

