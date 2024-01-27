Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP meeting underway in Bihar as political uncertainty in state continues

Party leaders have so far refrained from making categorical statements about extending support to Kumar, who is expected to resign as the chief minister before returning to the NDA

BJP

Till its ouster from power, the BJP held a lion's share of cabinet portfolios, by virtue of its superior numerical strength, and two of its leaders Tarkishor Prasad and Renu Devi, were deputy CMs

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leaders of the BJP in Bihar gathered here on Saturday to discuss the political situation in the state, amid indications that former ally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was planning yet another volte face.
We have come here to deliberate on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The current situation in Bihar will also be taken up for discussion, state BJP president Samrat Choudhary told reporters ahead of the party meeting at its Veerchand Patel Marg office.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The meeting is also being attended by the party's MPs. The BJP has the largest number of 17 MPs in Bihar, where the total number of Lok Sabha members is 40. The JD(U), headed by Kumar, has 16 while another NDA ally LJP, now split up between the uncle-nephew duo of Pashupati Kumar Paras and Chirag Paswan, has six.
Earlier, the party's state in-charge Vinod Tawde had slammed the Congress for driving Kumar, the JD(U) president, towards a break up with the INDIA coalition of which he was widely regarded as the architect.
Party leaders have so far refrained from making categorical statements about extending support to Kumar, who is expected to resign as the chief minister before returning to the NDA.
An NDA ally since the 1990s, Kumar had quit the coalition in August 2022, suspecting the BJP of trying to engineer a split in the JD(U), and having conspired to bring down his party's tally in the 2020 assembly polls.
Sniffing power, which the party got robbed off as a result of the development less than three years ago, a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity that at the meeting a decision is also likely on distribution of portfolios.
Till its ouster from power, the BJP held a lion's share of cabinet portfolios, by virtue of its superior numerical strength, and two of its leaders Tarkishor Prasad and Renu Devi, were deputy CMs.

Also Read

Firmly with INDIA bloc but would like Congress to do introspection: JD(U)

INDIA will disintegrate in Bihar, development to follow for NDA: Minister

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

Main aim is to strengthen INDIA: Nitish on speculations of return to NDA

Luv You Shankar is set to release today, Shreyas Talpade also part of it

Will make all efforts to keep INDIA bloc united, says Congress prez Kharge

Lok Sabha polls: BJP appoints election in-charges for 23 states, UTs

INDIA bloc on verge of collapse, Cong insulted Nitish Kumar: K C Tyagi

Chirag Paswan meets Amit Shah; BJP, RJD, JDU hold separate meetings

BJP will form government in Bihar in 2025: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Politics Bihar national politics Lok Sabha Opposition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon