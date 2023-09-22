Luv You Shankar is set to release today, Shreyas Talpade also part of it

The animated movie Luv You Shankar is all set to release on September 22, 2023. Raji S Ruia directed Luv You Shankar is a heartwarming tale which will be presented in Hindi and dubbed in several other languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The movie revolves around an eight-year-old boy and his relationship with Lord Shiva (the incarnation of Lord Vishnu) in the sacred city of Banaras. The movie aims to give the audience a delightful cinematic experience for families and animation lovers.

When will the movie be released in theatres?

The movie will hit theatres on September 22, 2023.

What is the star cast of Luv You Shankar?





The leading star cast of Luv You Shankar includes Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Elakshi A Gupta.

Who produced the Luv You Shankar movie?

The movie is produced by Sunita Desai, Tejas Desai, and Rohandeep Singh under the production of Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt. Ltd. and SD World Film Production.

Who did the cinematography for Luv You Shankar?

The movie Luv You Shankar's cinematography is done by Javed Ahtasham.

Shreyas Talpade's upcoming project

The movie star Shreyas Talpade will also be seen next in Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency,' where he will be playing the role of Atal Bihar Vajpayee. The historical drama movie is based on a true event, the Indian Emergency. In the movie, Kangana would play the role of Indira Gandhi, along with Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman.