Left, Cong protest in Kolkata after RG Kar case suspects granted bail

They also alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and the BJP-led Centre have a tacit understanding

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

A day after two key suspects in the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar hospital got bail, the Left parties and the Congress on Saturday staged protests at various locations in Kolkata, alleging that the CBI has "failed" to deliver justice in the case.

They also alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and the BJP-led Centre have a "tacit understanding".

The Congress took out a procession from Rabindra Sadan area to CBI's office at Nizam Palace in southern Kolkata and criticised the central probe agency for its alleged inability to frame charges against the two accused in the case.

 

During the procession, Congress activists were seen holding the party flags aloft and chanting slogans like 'We demand justice' and 'Bichar chai Tilottoma' (Tilottoma wants justice).

The police stopped the Congress activists from entering the Nizam Palace, which led to a scuffle between the protesters and the police personnel.

SUCI activists marched from Karunamoyee to the CGO Complex in Salt Lake, while a rally was taken out by SFI, the students' wing of the CPI(M), in College Street area in the northern part of the city.

The Sealdah court in Kolkata had on Friday granted bail to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of the Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal in the rape and murder case of the on-duty doctor.

They were granted bail after the CBI "failed" to file a charge sheet against them within the mandatory 90-day period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

