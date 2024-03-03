Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP's Asansol candidate Pawan Singh steps aside from Lok Sabha contest

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was quick to mock the BJP by saying it surrendered the seat even before the commencement of the election campaign

Pawan Singh

Image: @PawanSingh909

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh withdrew from the Lok Sabha poll contest from the Asansol seat in West Bengal on Sunday, a day after the BJP named him as its candidate from the constituency currently represented by the TMC's Shatrughan Sinha.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was quick to mock the BJP by saying it surrendered the seat even before the commencement of the election campaign.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a post on X, Singh thanked the BJP leadership for his candidature but added that he would not be able to contest from Asansol "due to some reason".
Though he did not specify the reason behind his decision, his candidature had drawn criticism from the TMC, the ruling party in West Bengal, which alleged that many of his songs were crude and depicted women, including those from the state, in a vulgar way.
TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee shared Singh's post on X and said, "The INDOMITABLE SPIRIT AND POWER OF THE PEOPLE OF WEST BENGAL."

TMC leader Santanu Sen alleged that the BJP speaks about women empowerment but they are anti-women in reality.
"They are anti-women and anti-Bengali and that is why they had given nomination to him. But realising the people's anger, they were forced to back out," he said.
Asansol is home to a sizeable migrant population and the BJP had hoped that Singh would be an effective counter to Sinha, the actor-politician who was in the saffron party for decades before walking out in 2019.
The BJP apparently decided to nudge Singh to step aside from the contest to defuse the controversy, more so when the party has seized on the Sandeshkhali row to go after the TMC leadership.
Many women in Sandeshkhali have accused suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates of sexual assault and land grab under coercion. Sheikh and many of his cronies have been arrested.

Also Read

Police complaint against Amit Malviya for social media post on Bengal CM

Lawlessness, corruption at peak in West Bengal, says Anurag Thakur

Suvendu claims Shajahan Sheikh in 'safe custody' of police, TMC denies

More of a 'failure' of Congress, than success of BJP: TMC on poll results

TMC to hold protests across Bengal, burn effigies against detention

New Rajya Sabha MPs collectively worth over Rs 4,600 crore, shows data

Denied BJP ticket, Harsh Vardhan announces retirement from active politics

Agniveer scheme against youths of country, says Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

Included 'nyay' word to yatra as injustice leading to hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul, Akhilesh to attend 'Jan Vishwas Rally' in Patna ahead of LS polls

The BJP was soon to fire back at the TMC's criticism over fielding Singh.
Amit Malviya, the BJP's co-incharge for West Bengal, said, "TMC leaders are a bunch of jokers who have suddenly found their voice after keeping quiet for 60 days. The women raped in Sandeshkhali were Bengali, who Mamata Banerjee called 'bohiragoto (outsiders)'. No one vilifies Bengali women more than her, as she continues to defend Sheikh Shajahan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections TMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon