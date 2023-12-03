Sensex (0.74%)
More of a 'failure' of Congress, than success of BJP: TMC on poll results

Ghosh claimed that the results of elections in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh, a crucial electoral exercise ahead of Lok Sabha polls just months away, will not have any impact on the general elections

TMC

TMC supporters (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 3:25 PM IST
The Trinamool Congress on Sunday claimed that the BJP's bright show in assembly polls in three states is more of a "failure" of the Congress than a success story of the saffron party.
The BJP was racing towards power in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and had a distinct edge in Chhattisgarh in the counting of votes for the assembly polls in these states.
"In the three states, it is more of a failure of the Congress than a success story of the BJP," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said in a social media message.
The Congress was poised to oust the BRS in Telangana.
"TMC is the party which can provide leadership in the battle to defeat the BJP in the country," he said in a message on his X handle.
"TMC is the party which can provide leadership in the battle to defeat the BJP in the country," he said in a message on his X handle.
The TMC leader claimed that to win the elections in these states, other parties have imbibed the welfare schemes of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 3:25 PM IST

