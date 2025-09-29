Monday, September 29, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / BJP's relations with Delhi are based on sentiments and trust: PM Modi

BJP's relations with Delhi are based on sentiments and trust: PM Modi

He added that since the days of the Jana Sangh, the BJP's political predecessor, the party has worked for the city

Prime Minster Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi BJP's new office | Photo: X/ @narendramodi

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) relationship with Delhi is built on sentiments and trust. He added that since the days of the Jana Sangh, the BJP’s political predecessor, the party has worked for the city. 
Speaking at the inauguration of the new Delhi BJP office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, PM noted that after many years BJP has come to power in Delhi so the people of Delhi have placed their dreams and hopes for a better future in the BJP. 
 
"After a gap of many years, Delhi now has a BJP government. The people of Delhi have placed their dreams and hopes for a better future in the BJP. Therefore, every public representative sitting in the new state office has a huge responsibility," he said.
 
 
"When the Delhi BJP government and the Delhi BJP office work shoulder to shoulder like this, we will be able to fulfill the dream of a developed India and a developed Delhi more quickly," he added further.
  Earlier in a post on X, PM said: "The history of BJP workers in Delhi has been a unique example of struggle and dedication. Amidst every challenge, they not only kept the organization alive but also made an extraordinary contribution to strengthening it. I am fully confident that the permanent state office built for them will infuse the organization with new strength, new direction, and renewed self-confidence." 
PM Modi targeted the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, alleging that it had raised cement prices in the state, while the Central government reduced GST on several products by cutting the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs.
 
"The opposition says something else and does the opposite. As soon as we reduced the GST prices, they increased the cement prices in Himachal and began filling their coffers. The government in Himachal immediately started looting what should have gone to the people," he said.
 

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

