Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Centre moots extending tenure of parliamentary panels to two years

Centre moots extending tenure of parliamentary panels to two years

The move follows concerns from lawmakers that the current one-year term is too short for committees to conduct in-depth studies and prepare effective reports

Parliament, New Parliament

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is considering a proposal to double the tenure of parliamentary standing committees from one year to two years, PTI reported on Saturday. The move follows lawmakers' concerns that the current term is too short for committees to conduct in-depth studies and prepare effective reports.
 
A decision is expected after discussions with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan. The term of these panels, often described as “mini-parliaments,” usually begins in late September or early October.
 
PTI reported that several members have urged the government to extend the tenure so that committees have enough time to scrutinise subjects and make meaningful recommendations.
 
 
Extension for Shashi Tharoor
 
The proposal could carry political weight as well. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who was appointed chairman of the Standing Committee on External Affairs on September 26 last year, will continue in the role for another year if the extension is approved. This comes at a time when his ties with the party leadership have often appeared strained, and he has occasionally taken a position contrary to the party line.

Also Read

cci

Parliamentary panel seeks MCA report on CCI's role in digital landscape

Missing from the House: Muslim Women in the Lok Sabha

Missing from the House: Tracing the political legacy of Muslim women MPspremium

Nepal Protest

Nepal to hold parliamentary elections on March 5: President's Office

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

Himachal monsoon 2025 claims 386 lives, causes ₹4,465 crore losses: SDMA

Sushila Karki

Nepal dissolves Parl, sets elections for March 2026 under interim PM Karki

 
How are Parliamentary committees structured?
 
Standing committees are constituted after the formation of a new Lok Sabha in consultation with political parties, which are allotted chairmanships in proportion to their strength in the House. Generally, the chairperson chosen at the start of a Lok Sabha continues to serve unless a party requests a change. Members can also ask to move between committees, and such requests are usually considered.
 
Of the 24 department-related standing committees, eight are chaired by Rajya Sabha members and 16 by Lok Sabha members. In addition, Parliament has financial committees, ad-hoc committees and other panels set up as required to review bills and examine specific issues.

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Congress files complaint against CPI(M) leader over disparaging remark

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

India must lead on Palestine issue, Modi govt has failed humanity: Sonia

Rahul Gandhi

Nitish govt failed EBCs, only used them as a vote bank: Rahul Gandhi

CWC

Congress targets BJP ahead of Bihar elections, calls SIR 'dirty trick'

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J&K may not get statehood as BJP did not win Assembly polls: Omar Abdullah

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Parliament Indian democracy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon