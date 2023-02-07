JUST IN
BJP parliamentary party meeting today, discussion on crucial issues likely

A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party is scheduled to be held today in Parliament

Topics
BJP | Parliament

ANI 

BJP, BJP flag
Photo: Shutterstock

A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party is scheduled to be held today in Parliament.

The weekly meeting of the BJP in the Parliament takes place every Tuesday when the House is in function.

Discussion on crucial issues, including the recently passed Union Budget 2023-24 is likely to take place in this meeting.

Among the top leaders of the party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the meeting.

The Prime Minister is also expected to address the party meeting where he is likely to guide the BJP MPs.

The budget session of Parliament started on January 31 this year with the joint Address by President Droupadi Murmu. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

Since then there has been no business in Parliament because of the continued logjam over the Adani issue. The Opposition has demanded that the government should come up and respond in Parliament about the Adani stock issue following which disruption has been witnessed in both Houses.

Opposition parties are demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations of stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

The first half of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the second half will be held from March 13 to April 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 08:56 IST

