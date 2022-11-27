Prez Murmu graces valedictory function of Constitution Day organised by SC

The President of India on Saturday delivered the valedictory address at the Day celebrations, organised by the of India in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said, "we are commemorating today the adoption of the that has not only guided the journey of the Republic over the decades but has also inspired several other nations in the drafting of their constitutions."

"The Constituent Assembly was composed of elected members who represented all the regions and communities of the nation. They included stalwarts of our Freedom Movement. Thus, their debates and the document they prepared reflect the values that guided the struggle for Independence. They had their own dreams and ideas about the character of this nation, but they were united in their desire to see it freed of shackles. They all made great sacrifices to ensure that the coming generations would breathe the air of a free nation," she added.

Highlighting the fact that the 389 members of the Constituent Assembly also included 15 women, the President said that when some of the leading nations in the West were still debating women's rights, in India, women were participating in the framing of the . She said that women's participation in public life since Independence has shown an upward trend, but there is no reason to be content. She said that she understands that Judiciary also strives to enhance gender balance.

"The cornerstone of the Constitution is summed up in its Preamble. Its singular focus is on how to increase social good. Its entire edifice rests on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. When we speak of justice, we understand it is an ideal and achieving it is not without obstacles. The onus is on all of us to make the process of seeking justice affordable to all," President Murmu said.

During her valedictory address, the President recalled her days as a political activist in Odisha to highlight that the excessive cost of litigation was a major impediment to the delivery of justice. Appreciating instances of speedy delivery of justice, she urged the executive, judiciary and legislature to evolve an effective dispute resolution mechanism to mitigate the people's plight.

In the end, the President summed up her speech by saying that the has earned a reputation for its superior standards and lofty ideals. It has played its role as the interpreter of the Constitution in the most exemplary way. Landmark judgments passed by this Court have strengthened the legal and constitutional framework of our nation. She said that the Bench and the Bar are known for their legal scholarship. The Supreme Court has been served by Judges who have provided the intellectual depth, vigour and vitality necessary to create a world-class institution. She expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would always remain the sentinel of justice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)