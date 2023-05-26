India under PM Modi witnessing all-round development: BJP on 9 yrs of govt

The BJP on Friday highlighted the achievements of nine years of the NDA government and said the country has witnessed "all-round development and inclusive growth" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The nine years of the Modi government were dedicated to bring about development, which is "inclusive, progressive and sustainable", the party said.

Addressing the media at an event organised here to mark the ninth anniversary of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, BJP president J P Nadda said India has seen "all-round development and inclusive growth" under Modi.

Nadda cited the prime minister's speech that he delivered on his return from a three-nation tour on Thursday to assert that his government has not only strengthened India's roots, but has also paid equal attention to its growth and development.

The event was attended by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and several Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

"These nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government have been dedicated to bring about development which is inclusive, progressive and sustainable," the party said in a booklet released at the event.

Also Read Indian-origin Leo Varadkar elected as Ireland's new prime minister PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad to bid adieu to his mother PM Modi performs last rites of his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jan 19 visit to Hyderabad postponed Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize? Cooperative federalism being turned into joke: Kejriwal wrote to PM Modi Govts of same ideology in Centre, state have benefitted Maha: CM Shinde '9 saal, 9 sawaal': Congress asks questions as Modi govt completes 9 years Congress' questions to govt bundle of lies, mountain of deception: BJP Cong asks PM to apologise to nation for betrayal as he completes 9 years

"In stark contrast to the earlier piece-meal approach to development, the Modi government has brought in a culture of holistic development that leaves no one behind," it said.

The government has been "steadfast" in its commitment towards creating equity and opportunity for all citizens, it added.

In the last nine years, there has been a paradigm shift in public service delivery and implementation of government schemes using the "JAM" trinity -- Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile -- the party said.

The Modi government has effectively deployed technology and digital tools to ensure transparency and plug leakages in governance, it added.

The BJP said the introduction of direct benefit transfer (DBT) and Aadhaar authentication in various welfare schemes has led to the elimination of "lakhs of ghost beneficiaries" and enormous savings for the government, besides a timely delivery of benefits to people.

"Between 2015 and 2022, the government saved more than Rs 2.73 lakh crore due to the distribution of benefits through DBT," it added.

The Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) portal is successfully eliminating corruption and streamlining public procurement in the country, the party said.

Listing the welfare schemes launched by the Modi government, it said their implementation has empowered "every Indian".

The results of such "irreversible empowerment" can be seen in programmes like MUDRA Yojana and Stand-Up India, which are creating a large pool of young entrepreneurs from marginalised groups, it said.

"More than half of the 40 crore loans under Mudra have been given to SC, ST, OBC entrepreneurs. This is ushering empowerment of not just individuals, but is also a means to empower the traditionally neglected communities," it said.

The Modi government's "historic" decision to provide reservation to economically weaker sections of the society has provided a "much-needed support to the poor households", the party added.

The BJP listed the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, the Mahakaal Lok projects in Ujjain, the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and various other projects to underscore the government's commitment towards ensuring that India's civilisational history and culture get due recognition.

"Ensuring that India's rich civilisational history and its culture gets its due recognition has been a priority area for Prime Minister Narendra Modi," it said.

Since assuming office in 2014, Modi has remained firm in his resolve of keeping "India first" in every policy formulation, the party said.

"This resolve is evident in the government's handling of both external and internal security, economic management, empowerment schemes for marginalised groups, efforts at cultural conservation and so on," it added.