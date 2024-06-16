BJP set to organise protests across Karnataka against fuel price hike

Petrol prices have gone up by Rs 3 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.5 per litre.. (Photo: PTI)

The BJP will stage protests across Karnataka against the hike in petrol and diesel prices on June 17, the party's state unit president B Y Vijayendra said on Sunday.

The Karnataka government on Saturday hiked sales tax on fuel which will make petrol and diesel costlier.

Petrol prices have gone up by Rs 3 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.5 per litre.

"We urge the Chief Minister to withdraw this decision immediately. Tomorrow we have organised protests across the state and we are not going to keep quiet till the hike is revoked," Vijayendra told PTI here in the district headquarters town of Hassan.

He said the protests will take place in all the district headquarters of the state.

Vijayendra charged that the 'desperate Chief Minister' hiked the petrol and diesel prices since he is unable to start any new programmes due to the five guarantees.

"After the Lok Sabha elections, they (Congress government) have increased fuel prices. This will cost all sections of people in the entire state," the BJP state chief said.

According to officials, the hike is aimed at resource mobilisation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also the Finance minister, reviewed the state's revenue generation and fiscal position and took the decision.

The increase in fuel prices comes days after the Lok Sabha poll results, in which NDA got 19 out of 28 seats in Karnataka, with the BJP winning 17 and JD(S) 2.

The ruling Congress in the state won nine seats.