BJP trying to silence Oppn leaders: AAP on ED raids on party leader

In a video message, AAP leader and cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said even during the British reign, police would go to court to see permission for conducting raids

Aam Aadmi Party

However, Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana said the ED action is as per law | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 10:34 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said the ED raids are an attempt by the BJP to silence opposition leaders ahead of the LoK Sabha elections.
The party was reacting to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the premises of Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand and some others as part of a money laundering probe, official sources said.
In a video message, AAP leader and cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said even during the British reign, police would go to court to see permission for conducting raids.
"But today ED decides to conduct raids on its own. This is a conspiracy to silence the voices of opposition. This is how the BJP can win 2024 Lok Sabha polls because otherwise, it is decided that are not coming back after the polls," he said.
However, Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana said the ED action is as per law.
"We have been saying it for years that Kejriwal and his ministers are involved in scams. The ED action is going on as per law. Its learnt that the raid is related to some hawala and customs related probe," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 10:34 AM IST

