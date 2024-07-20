BJP unit in Karnataka dares Congress govt to probe scams during its rule

The BJP in Karnataka on Saturday challenged the Congress government to order a probe into the '21 scams' that allegedly took place during the last five years, when the saffron party was in power.

The BJP in Karnataka on Saturday challenged the Congress government to order a probe into the '21 scams' that allegedly took place during the last five years, when the saffron party was in power. The party accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah headed government of 'shielding' those involved in the Rs 187 crore scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. "The Chief Minister has said 21 scams have taken place during the BJP rule. You have been in power for the past 15 months. Why did you take so much time to investigate these scams? We are ready for a probe," Leader of the Opposition Party (LOP) R Ashoka said in a press conference. He said, "The way Rs 88 crore of Valmiki Corporation was 'Khata-Khat' transferred to different bank accounts in Telangana, you should have 'Khata-Khat' investigated the allegations of irregularities against us."



Ashoka, a former Deputy Chief Minister, accused Siddaramaiah of trying to put the blame on Valmiki Corporation and Union Bank of India officials apparently to shield Congress MLA B Nagendra, who resigned as the Tribal Welfare Minister and Valmiki Corporation Chairman Basanagouda Daddal.

"How much these officials would have taken? A very paltry sum. The large amount has gone to Congress leaders in Karnataka and Telangana where the Congress is in power," the LOP claimed. The alleged 'scam' came to light after the Accounts Superintendent of the Corporation Chandrasekharan P took his own life on May 26. In the suicide note, Chandrasekharan alleged that there was an illegal transfer of Rs 187 crore belonging to the Corporation to various accounts. The Congress government thereafter constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has so far arrested 11 people in connection with the case. The CBI is also probing the case after the Union Bank of India lodged a complaint with it regarding the illegal transfer of money. Nagendra, who resigned after the scam came to light, is presently in the Enforcement Directorate custody.