Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nudged out amid current controversy: Cong on UPSC chairman resignation

Eminent educationist Soni, 59, took over as a member of the Commission on June 28, 2017

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference at AICC HQ, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the UPSC chairman Manoj Soni resigning citing personal reasons, the Congress on Saturday said he apparently "nudged out" given the current controversy in which the UPSC is involved.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said the sanctity and autonomy of all Constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014 -- the year Narendra Modi became prime minister.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Soni has resigned citing personal reasons before the expiry of his tenure in May 2029, official sources said on Saturday.
His resignation is "not in any way connected to controversies and allegations surrounding the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) after probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar issue came to the fore," they said.
Reacting to the development, Ramesh said, "The sanctity, character, autonomy, and professionalism of all Constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014. But at times even the self-anointed non-biological PM is forced to say enough in enough."

He added, "Mr. Modi brought in one of his favourite 'academics' from Gujarat as a UPSC member in 2017 and made him Chairman in 2023 with a six year term. But this so-called distinguished gentleman has now resigned five years before the expiry of his term.
"Whatever the reasons that may be given, it appears clear that he had to be nudged out given the current controversy in which the UPSC is involved."

Many more such characters have populated the system, he said, and wondered why the Chairman of the NTA remains untouched so far.
"The UPSC chairman had tendered his resignation citing personal reasons over a fortnight back. It is yet to be accepted," a source said.

More From This Section

Full credit to PM Modi, CM Shinde for weakening left extremism: Deora

ID card for shops on Kanwar Yatra route reflects hate for Muslims: Owaisi

Finance Bill apart, govt to move 5 new Bills in the Budget Session

Nadda terms Congress 'parasite party', says it weakens alliance partners

Samajwadi MP Nadvi asks govt to mediate to stop war in Gaza, Ukraine

Eminent educationist Soni, 59, took over as a member of the Commission on June 28, 2017. He took oath as the UPSC chairman on May 16, 2023 and his term was to end on May 15, 2029.
Sources said Soni was not keen on becoming the UPSC chairman and had requested to be relieved. However, his request was not accepted then.
They said Soni has now desired to devote more time to "socio-religious activities."

The development assumes significance as the UPSC on Friday said it has lodged a criminal case against Khedkar for faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts in the civil services examination beyond eligibility, and taken steps to debar her from future selections.

Also Read

UPSC chairman Manoj Soni tenders resignation, cites 'personal reasons'

Pune court grants Puja Khedkar's father interim protection from arrest

UPSC chairman Soni resigns before tenure completion, cites personal reasons

UPSC issues notice to cancel IAS selection of officer Pooja Khedkar

What is the disability quota in UPSC exams? Here's all you need to know

Topics : UPSC Indian National Congress Congress IAS officers civil services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon