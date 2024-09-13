BJP wants to jail Oppn leaders and stay in power, says Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly after the Supreme Court granted bail to the Aam Aadmi Party Convenor, stating that the BJP's plans have been runied and they want to jail the opposition leaders to stay in power. "BJP's plans have been washed away. They want to jail the opposition leaders and stay in power. Their only goal is this..." said Sunita Kejriwal. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Sunita along with other AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Atishi, and Sanjay Singh, distributed sweets to celebrate Arvind Kejriwal's bail.

Earlier in the day, Sunita congratulated the "AAP family" for staying strong. She also wished for the release of other AAP leaders who are in jail.

"Congratulations to AAP family! Kudos for staying strong Wishing also the soonest release of our other leaders," Sunita Kejriwal said in a post on X.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha expressed gratitude to the apex court for granting Arvind Kejriwal bail, saying, "I thank the Supreme Court... He (Arvind Kejriwal) is not just a name, but a brand of honest politics. He had to go to jail for 6 months because of his increasing popularity... AAP will get more strength... I welcome the decision... Welcome Back, Arvind Kejriwal... We will make the further strategy after reading the final order of the Supreme Court to understand the conditions under which the bail has been given... There is a wave of joy in Delhi and the country... Arvind Kejriwal will lead the campaign for the AAP in the upcoming Haryana elections now," he said.



The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister in a corruption case registered by CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court said prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

Earlier, the apex court had reserved the verdict for September 5 after hearing counsels representing Kejriwal and CBI.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. On June 26, 2024, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by CBI while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case.