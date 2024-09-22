No stone pelter, terrorist will be released in Jammu-Kashmir: Amit Shah

Business Standard
Talking tough on terror, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said no stone pelter or terrorist will be released in Jammu and Kashmir and there will be no talks with Pakistan till terrorism is wiped out.

Amit Shah said the NC and Congress are batting for talks with Pakistan. | File Photo

Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

At an election rally in Nowshera in support of J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina, the senior BJP leader said he would like to talk to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, whom he referred to as "lions".
They (NC-Congress alliance) want to release stone pelters and terrorists (after formation of their government as promised in their manifesto). Farooq Abdullah is talking about revival of terrorism in Jammu hills but I want to tell them that this is Modi government and we will bury terrorism in patal' (deep inside earth). No terrorist or stone pelter will be released, he said.
 
Shah said the NC and Congress are batting for talks with Pakistan.
I want to tell Farooq Abdullah and Rahul Gandhi that there will be no dialogue with Pakistan till terrorism is wiped out. I will talk with my lions (youth of J-K) and not with Pakistan.
Referring to underground bunkers constructed by the government for the safety of border residents over the years, he said there will be no need for such structures as nobody has the power to open fire from across the border.

If they fire a bullet, we will respond with a shell, he said.
He also slammed the NC-Congress leaders' remarks on reservation, and said nobody will be allowed to touch reservation given to deprived sections, including Paharis, Gujjars, Dalits, other backward classes.
Rahul Gandhi is saying in Amercia that there is no need for reservation. I want to tell him that you will not be allowed to finish reservation for the deserving communities, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

