BNP thanks PM Modi, says 'eager to engage constructively with India'

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which clinched a landslide victory in 13th parliamentary polls, on Saturday said it looked forward to constructive engagement with India with a shared commitment to peace and stability in South Asia.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on X congratulating party chairperson Tarique Rahman on "a decisive victory," which "shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh." Rahman's BNP on Friday secured a sweeping victory with more than two-thirds majority in the landmark parliamentary elections held on Thursday.

Thanking Modi for his "kind acknowledgment of Mr Tarique Rahman's leadership in securing the BNP's decisive win in the national elections," the BNP said in a post on X said, "This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in our leadership and in the democratic process." "Bangladesh remains committed to upholding democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development for all its citizens.

"We look forward to engaging constructively with India to advance our multifaceted relationship, guided by mutual respect, sensitivity to each other's concerns, and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region," the party said.

Earlier on Friday, Modi in his post on X congratulated Rahman on "leading BNP to a decisive victory" and said, "This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership." "India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals," Modi added.

Soon after, Modi spoke with Rahman on his party's victory and extended India's continued commitment to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of both countries.

"Delighted to speak with Mr Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections.

"I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," Modi wrote on X after the call.

The 13th parliamentary election assumed significance as it was held after a period of tumultuous political vacuum, instability and fragile security situation including widespread attacks on minorities after the student-led protests brought down the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024 and three days later, Muhammad Yunus took over as the Chief Adviser of the Interim government, under whose tenure Dhaka's relations with New Delhi witnessed a significant downturn.

On Saturday, apart from their reply to Modi's message on X, the BNP posted multiple 'thank you' messages on the platform thanking leaders and heads of the governments from South Asian countries, including Pakistan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and even China.