'Cash for query' scandal: Dubey moves Lokpal against Moitra, demands probe

Amid the controversy over his 'cash for query' charge against Mahua Moitra, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said he has lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption body watchdog, Lokpal, against the Trinamool Congress leader.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Dubey posted in Hindi, "(I am) tired of hearing CBI, CBI. I filed a complaint (against Mahua Moitra) with the Lokpal today. The Lokpal is the only authority, which is mandated to look into complaints of corruption or impropriety against MPs, ministers or other people's representatives. The CBI is an agency through which it carries forward its investigation into such complaints."

The move by the BJP Lok Sabha MP to move the anti-corruption watchdog against Moitra comes at a time when the Ethics Committee of the Lower House is already looking into the allegations against her.

Earlier, in his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, under the head "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament", the BJP MP accused the TMC member of "serious Breach of Privilege", "Contempt of the House" and a "criminal offence under Section 120A of IPC".

In his complaint with the Lokpal, Dubey alleged that Moitra received Rs 2 crore in cash from businessman Darshan Hiranandani both in Indian and foreign currencies in lieu of posing questions in Parliament.

He alleged further the businessman used the Lok Sabha logging credentials of the TMC MP while she was travelling abroad.

"The complainant is in receipt of a letter dated October 14, 2023, from one Jai Anant Dehadrai, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, wherein several serious and disturbing facts along with detailed proof have been mentioned against Mahua Moitra. In the letter, Dehadrai provides in great detail how, when and where Moitra received bribes from a businessman Darshan Hiranandani. The said letter clearly mentions how Mahua Moitra has received Rs two crore in cash from the said Darshan Hiranandani both in Indian currency and in foreign currency for asking questions in Parliament. The content of the said letter is self-explanatory. It also mentions that the said Darshan Hiraanandani had direct access to Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha logging credentials and the same has been used by the said Darshan Hiraanandani while Mahua Moitra was travelling abroad," Dubey said in his complaint with the anti-graft watchdog.

Also Read From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row Mahua Moitra questions Hiranandani's affidavit, alleges PMO's involvement TMC MP Mahua Moitra files defamation suit against BJP's Nishikant Dubey Moitra's parliamentary login ID used in Dubai when she was in India: BJP MP TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted Adani to malign Modi: Darshan Hiranandani Nothing impossible for India today: PM Modi on Gaganyaan test success AIMIM named 3 candidates for Rajasthan polls, more to be announced: Owaisi MP elections: BJP releases fifth list of 92 candidates, fields 12 women Raj polls: BJP names 83 candidates, fields Vasundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan Stalin urges PM Modi to include caste census in decadal census exercise

Meanwhile, on Friday, Hiranandani submitted a "sworn" and notarised affidavit to the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha.

The accused Dubai-based businessman, who later turned approver in the matter, alleged that the TMC MP provided him with her "Parliament login and password" so that he "could post questions directly on her behalf when required".

In her response to the affidavit, Moitra said earlier that it was "on white paper and not an official letterhead".

"The affidavit is on white paper and not an official letterhead or notarised. Why would one of India's most respected/educated businessmen sign a letter like this on white paper unless a gun was put on his head to do it?" she posted on X.