Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Centre can't be spectator, must lead to resolve quota issue, says Pawar

The former Union minister was speaking to reporters at Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the Centre cannot be a mere spectator and it should take lead to resolve matters pertaining to the quota demand by the Maratha community. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the Centre cannot be a mere spectator and it should take lead to resolve matters pertaining to the quota demand by the Maratha community and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
Asked about the increasing Maratha-OBC conflict over the reservation issue in Maharashtra, Pawar said there is only one solution that the Centre should take the lead to resolve it and there is a need for amendments in law and the state and Centre's policies.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The former Union minister was speaking to reporters at Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district.
In February this year, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill granting a separate 10 per cent reservation in education and jobs to the Maratha community under a separate category.
However, the community has been demanding quota under the OBC grouping.
Activist Manoj Jarange has been demanding implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as sage soyare (blood relatives) of Maratha community members and also seeking a law to identify Kunbis as Marathas.
Kunbi, an agrarian group, falls under the OBC category, and Jarange has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas, thus making them eligible for quota in government jobs and education.
Amid the Maratha reservation demand, two OBC activists have been sitting on a fast in Jalna district, seeking an assurance from the government that the existing Other Backward Classes quota will not be disturbed.
Pawar said, "A change in the policy of the state and centre governments will have to be made."

"The governments, specially the Centre, should take the lead in addressing demands of both the communities and ensure the agitation does not cross a limit and that social tension should not take place. The governments cannot be a mere spectator on the issue," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sharad Pawar NCP Maratha quota Maratha community Marathas Maratha reservation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVEUGC NET 2024 Exam LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon