Business Standard
Home / Politics / Development of tribals, poor, youth, women our priority: PM Modi in J'khand

Development of tribals, poor, youth, women our priority: PM Modi in J'khand

Jharkhand, which was lagging in development, will also see rapid growth with the launch of these projects, he said

Modi, Narendra Modi

The PM apologised to the people for not being able to reach Tatanagar. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, Dalits, women and youths, and several schemes have been launched to benefit them.
Jharkhand, which was lagging in development, will also see rapid growth with the launch of these projects, he said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Jharkhand was lagging in development but now several projects would usher in progress here. Now, the Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth, women and Dalit," Modi said, while virtually addressing people gathered at Tatanagar for the launch of Vande Bharat trains and several projects.
 
The PM apologised to the people for not being able to reach Tatanagar as "my chopper could not take off from Ranchi due to bad weather".
He said rail and other projects would boost industry, tourism, economic growth and development in the eastern region.
Earlier, he virtually flagged off six Vande Bharat trains for Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and UP at Ranchi.
On the occasion, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Annapurna Devi and Sanjay Seth besides Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar were present at Tatanagar station.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi virtually flags off six Vande Bharat trains for Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar & UP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen via video conferencing, Wednesday, Sept 11, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to visit Jharkhand today to flag off 6 new Vande Bharat trains

Modi, Narendra Modi

Holiday for school, colleges in Bhubaneswar on Sept 17 amid PM Modi's visit

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Was offered support to enter race for PM post, but declined, claims Gadkari

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi lauds change in agri export policy, says will boost farmers income

Topics : Narendra Modi Jharkhand Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon