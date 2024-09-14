Business Standard
Home / Politics / Haryana has decided BJP will score hat-trick: PM Modi at Kurukshetra rally

Haryana has decided BJP will score hat-trick: PM Modi at Kurukshetra rally

Addressing his first rally in the state in run up to the polls, Modi attacked the Congress on various issues, while praised his government's work in its new term

Modi, Narendra Modi

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kurukshetra
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Haryana has decided that the BJP will score a hat-trick by winning the October 5 assembly polls in the state.
Addressing his first rally in the state in run up to the polls, Modi attacked the Congress on various issues, while praised his government's work in its new term.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He said the new NDA government at the centre is yet to complete 100 days but it has already started work worth nearly Rs 15 lakh-crore.
Attacking previous Congress governments in Haryana, Modi said, "We have seen that period of the Congress government when money for development used to be limited to one district only."
 
 

The BJP undertook development work in an equitable manner, Modi said.
He said the Congress' politics has reduced to spreading falsehood and anarchy in country. Today's Congress has become a new form of urban Naxal and they do not feel any shame in speaking lies, he said.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Running 'Nafrat ki dukaan': PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi in J&K rally

Congress, Congress flag

Assembly ruckus case: Cong describes Kerala HC verdict as set back to govt

Devendra Fadnavis

BJP leadership to decide Khadse's reinduction after festival: Fadnavis

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP CM Yadav seeks apology from Congress over money-for-posting allegation

E P Jayarajan

E P Jayarajan meets Kerala CM despite differences with party leadership

The prime minister attacked the Congress over farmers' issues as well, saying the party made a hue and cry over Minimum Support Price but "I ask them how many crops do they buy at MSP in Karnataka and Telangana".
"Did any farmer receive money in their accounts during Congress rule," PM Modi asked.
He said nobody is today happy in the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh as well because the state government has failed to manage its economy and control inflation.
He praised Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for his humility and said he has dedicated himself for the state's progress.
Haryana has reached among top states in terms of investments and revenue, the prime minister said.
Modi said people gave him a third term at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections, and going by their enthusiasm, the BJP is set to score a hat-trick in Haryana too.
Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

LIVE: Blast at Central Kolkata amid protests injures one; police probe incident

LIVE: Blast at Central Kolkata amid protests injures one; police probe incident

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

UP liquor shops near Haryana border to be shut ahead of polls. Top updates

haryana elections 2024

Haryana polls: Hisar, Julana among 11 high-stake seats. Full list, details

Congress, Congress flag

Haryana Assembly elections: Congress releases list of 40 star campaigners

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Kejriwal will campaign in Haryana, to fight polls with double energy

Topics : Narendra Modi Haryana election Haryana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon