Business Standard
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / MVA to meet on Sep 30, Oct 1 to finalise seat sharing formula: Nana Patole

MVA to meet on Sep 30, Oct 1 to finalise seat sharing formula: Nana Patole

He also said the Maha Vikas Aghadi is not opposing the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana as CM Shinde repeatedly claims; 'We will make it better when we come to power,' Patole said

Nana Patole

Photo: X@NANA_PATOLE

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maha Vikas Aghadi will conclude its seat sharing talks for the assembly polls by early next week, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said on Sunday.

Leaders of the MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Congress, will meet on September 30 and October 1 to finalise the seat sharing formula, Patole informed reporters.

"We are going to fight the polls as MVA. There is no difference of opinion on this issue. Our talks are on," he said. Taking a swipe at the Mahayuti (ruling alliance comprising Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP), he asked if it even had a chief ministerial face to project.

Queried on the Badlapur sexual assault case, Patole said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis must be pitied for indulging in politics over the September 23 encounter of accused Akshay Shinde. "No action has been taken against the management of the school (in which two minor girls were sexually assaulted allegedly by Shinde)," Patole claimed.

He also said the Maha Vikas Aghadi is not opposing the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana as CM Shinde repeatedly claims. "We will make it better when we come to power," Patole said.

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) youth-wing Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks probe into black-marketing of Coldplay tickets

Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks probe into black-marketing of Coldplay tickets

Satya Pal Malik

Will campaign for MVA; BJP will be wiped out in Maha polls: Satya Pal Malik

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Why Centre is allowing B'desh cricket team's India tour: Aaditya Thackeray

Ambadas Danve

Maharashtra govt failed to fulfil promises made for development: Danve

Topics : Shiv Sena Congress NCP Uddhav Thackeray Sharad Pawar Nana Patole

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon