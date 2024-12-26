Business Standard

Cong announces 13-month campaign on 'attack on Constitution', price rise

Cong announces 13-month campaign on 'attack on Constitution', price rise

The party also called for a major organisational overhaul based on accountability and capability starting immediately and running through the next year

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge

Two resolutions were passed by the CWC -- one on Mahatma Gandhi and the other was a political one. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Belagavi (Karnataka)
Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

The Congress on Thursday announced a 13-month-long political campaign, including padyatras, to raise issues such as the alleged attack on the Constitution as well as people's concerns over price rise and corruption.

The party also called for a major organisational overhaul based on accountability and capability starting immediately and running through the next year. 

These decisions were taken at the extended Congress Working Committee meeting -- 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak' -- to mark 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi assuming the presidentship of the party at the Belgaum session.

 

Two resolutions were passed by the CWC -- one on Mahatma Gandhi and the other was a political one.

Top Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, among others, were in Belagavi to attend the "historic" meeting.

Adressing reporters along with Congress general secretary in-charge (communications) Jairam Ramesh and AICC media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, Congress general secretary in-charge (organisation) K C Venugopal said 2025 is going to be a year of an organisation revamping programme at every level, from booth to the top.

He said accountability and a thorough inquiry about the capability of the leadership will form the basis of a "massive revamp" of the organisation.

Venugopal also said there will be a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, and Jai Samvidhan abhiyan' from December 27, 2024 to January 26, 2026 which will be a continuous campaign featuring a continuous series of padayatras and village, block, district, and state-level rallies.

This will be led by national, state and local level leadership, he said.

"In that campaign, we will raise the issue of attack on Constitution, degredation of values of Constitution, people's issues such as price rise and corruption," he said.

In April, the Congress will hold an AICC session in Gujarat where Mahatma Gandhi was born, he informed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

