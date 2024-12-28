Business Standard

Saturday, December 28, 2024 | 04:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi LG orders probe into AAP schemes; Kejriwal slams BJP, Congress

Delhi LG orders probe into AAP schemes; Kejriwal slams BJP, Congress

LG's office has issued separate directives to Delhi chief secretary and commissioner of police, following complaints filed by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday ordered an investigation into allegations related to the Aam Aadmi Party’s  (AAP’s) schemes ahead of the state Assembly elections. Separate directives have been issued by the LG’s office to the Delhi chief secretary and the commissioner of police, following complaints filed by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit.
 
The allegations involve claims of fraudulent personal data collection under the pretext of AAP's Mahila Samman Yojana, the presence of Punjab intelligence officers near Congress candidates' homes, and the purported transfer of cash from Punjab to Delhi to sway the elections.
 
In his complaint, Dikshit raised concerns over the Mahila Samman Yojana, an AAP initiative promising ~2,100 per month to eligible women. The LG has instructed the chief secretary to have the divisional commissioner investigate the alleged collection of personal data by private entities under the guise of beneficiary registration. The Delhi Police have been directed to take legal action against those violating privacy laws by conducting unauthorised registration drives.
 

No investigation needed, says Kejriwal

Reacting to these allegations, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that welfare initiatives like the Mahila Samman Card and Sanjeevani Yojna were electoral promises and not yet operational. “What is there to investigate? These are promises we’ve made for after we win the elections,” he said, encouraging Delhi residents to continue registering for these schemes.
 
During a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were using “goons” to disrupt AAP’s registration camps and deploying the Delhi Police to halt the process.  

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

BJP's Parvesh Verma claims Kejriwal may not contest from New Delhi seat

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva claims 50% cut in PPAC, power bills to drop 25%

Aap

AAP accuses Cong of colluding with BJP for polls, threatens alliance split

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

AAP's 24-hr ultimatum: Action on Ajay Maken or INDIA bloc should drop Cong

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal inducts bodybuilders, wrestlers in AAP ahead of Delhi polls

 
“BJP doesn’t want the welfare of women and the elderly. They are anti-women and don’t want them to progress,” he claimed, adding that the BJP would make Delhi unliveable if they gained power.
 
The former Delhi chief minister also said he was prepared to face imprisonment for the sake of Delhi citizens. “If they send me to jail, I’ll go again, but I’ll keep fighting for you,” he said. He encouraged residents to “trust their Kejriwal” and continue enrolling in AAP’s proposed welfare initiatives.

'BJP, Congress working together'

Kejriwal accused the BJP of lacking the courage to act directly, alleging that they used Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to file the complaint against the AAP. “BJP lacked the courage to act directly and instead got Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit to file the complaint. Congress and BJP are working together to stop AAP,” he said.
 
Referring to AAP’s welfare promises, he said, "I had said that after winning the election, we will give Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment to the elderly above 60 years of age. Both these schemes were so beneficial for the public that lakhs of people have registered for them already. This made the BJP nervous." 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

AIMIM may field 2020 riots accused Shahrukh Pathan in Delhi Assembly polls

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM, Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Manish

Delhi govt depts disown Kejriwal's 'mahila', elderly welfare schemes

AAP

Kejriwal, Atishi committing 'political fraud' with women, elderly: BJP

AAP

Atishi accuses BJP of offering cash to voters in Kejriwal's constituency

Congress, Congress flag

Congress unveils 'mauka mauka' booklet, targets AAP, BJP before Delhi polls

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Assembly Aam Aadmi Party AAP government Bharatiya Janata Party Congress BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon