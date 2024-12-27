Business Standard

Home / Politics / Not having memorial for Singh a deliberate insult to 1st Sikh PM: Ramesh

Not having memorial for Singh a deliberate insult to 1st Sikh PM: Ramesh

Congress raked up the issue after the Union home ministry said in a statement that Singh's last rites will be held at New Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat at 11:45 AM on Saturday with full state honours

Ramesh said that this is nothing but a deliberate insult to the first Sikh Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Friday said that not finding a location for the cremation and memorial for Manmohan Singh is a deliberate insult to the country's first Sikh prime minister.

The Congress raked up the issue after the Union home ministry said in a statement that Singh's last rites will be held at New Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat at 11:45 AM on Saturday with full state honours. 

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said party president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to conduct Singh's last rites at a location where a memorial could be built to honour his legacy.

 

"The people of our country are simply unable to understand why the Government of India could not find a location for his cremation and memorial that is befitting of his global stature, record of outstanding achievements, and exemplary service to the nation for decades," Ramesh said in a post on X. 

"This is nothing but a deliberate insult to the first Sikh Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh," the Congress leader said.

In his letter to the prime minister, Kharge said that building a memorial would be befitting of Singh's global stature and as per the tradition of having memorials to former prime ministers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Manmohan Singh Death Live Updates
