Bittu sticks to remark against Rahul, asks Cong to protest against leader

Targeted by the Congress over his comments against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu defended his stand and said the opposition party should instead protest against Gandhi's remarks in the US on Sikhs. A few days ago, Bittu had attacked Gandhi over the statements he made in the US about the condition of Sikhs in India, saying if those "manufacturing bombs" were supporting the Congress leader, he was the "number one terrorist". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp An FIR has been registered in Bengaluru against Bittu for his remarks based on a complaint by one of the officer-bearers of the Congress' Karnataka unit.

Bittu, the minister of state for Railways, who was here on Monday to inaugurate the 57th Inter Railway Shooting Competition at the Jagatpura Shooting range, said, "Rahul Gandhi himself goes to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib so many times. Who stops him? Therefore, this is not a matter of the party, it is above the party."



"The Air Force chief wears a turban and the CISF chief is a Sikh. What is the meaning of saying such things, that too in America?" the Union minister said at the inauguration of the event. "Either Rahul Gandhi is a 'Pappu'... or he is a very naughty, cunning man."



Talking to reporters at the Jaipur airport earlier on Monday, Bittu said, "Name a person who has stopped us from wearing a bracelet. Who has stopped us from wearing a turban? Who has stopped us from going to the Gurudwara?"



"Therefore, if Congress has to protest, it should protest against Rahul Gandhi." "It is not about Congress or BJP. It is about Punjab and Sikhs," he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress workers staged a protest here against Bittu for his remarks on Gandhi. They were detained by the police and later released at different locations.

Ashok Gehlot said in a statement that the arrest of Congress workers protesting against the "violent" statement of Bittu was condemnable.

"In a democracy, showing black flags and raising slogans while following the security norms is a part of the democratic process. Ravneet Bittu should apologise to the entire country for his statement," the former Rajasthan chief minister said.

Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the United States had said, "The fight (in India) is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a turban... whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear a kada or go to the Gurudwara. That's what the fight is about, and it's not just for Sikhs, but for all religions."



Hitting back, Bittu had said, "Rahul Gandhi spent most of his time outside the country. His friends and family are there. I think he does not love his country much because he goes abroad and says negative things about India. I think he is not a Hindustani."



"Now, he has got support from separatists, who always talk about dividing this country. They (separatists) and the most-wanted persons are also appreciating Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Sikhs.

"When such people, who are also experts in manufacturing bombs, are supporting Rahul Gandhi, then he is the number one terrorist in the country. He is talking like a separatist. There should be a reward for catching him as he is the biggest enemy of the country," the Union minister had said.

At the inauguration event in Jaipur on Monday, Bittu said the budget for purchasing sports equipment would be increased by the Railways and sportspersons would be provided with all training facilities.

The government will make all efforts to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of organizing the Olympic Games in India in 2038 and to increase the number of medals, he said.

The Union minister also said the Railways is making tireless efforts to promote sports.

An indoor stadium offering facilities for basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, badminton, table tennis, wrestling and other sports would be built in Ganpati Nagar Railway Colony at a cost of Rs 40.50 crore, Bittu said, adding it would be ready in two years.