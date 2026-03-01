Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 11:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Congress and its AAP problem resurfaces after Kejriwal verdict timing row

Congress and its AAP problem resurfaces after Kejriwal verdict timing row

Since its electoral debut in 2013, AAP has mostly contested in states that have seen BJP-Congress fights

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 11:50 PM IST
Almost all opposition parties welcomed a Delhi court’s Friday verdict that discharged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. But the Congress in Delhi questioned the judgment’s timing, pointing to the Gujarat Assembly polls due next year. Since its electoral debut in 2013, AAP has mostly contested in states that have seen BJP-Congress fights.
 
Delhi
 
Delhi saw a hung Assembly in 2013, and the Congress supported the AAP externally to form a government. Subsequently, the Delhi Assembly polls became BJP-AAP fights.
 
Punjab
 
AAP opened its account in the 2017 Assembly polls with 20 seats. It won in 2022, unseating the Congress. With a fledgling BJP and a weaker Shiromani Akali Dal, the 2027 polls could also see a Congress-AAP fight. 
 

Gujarat
 
In the 2022 Assembly polls, AAP won 5 seats with almost 13 per cent vote share, hurting Congress more than the BJP by making inroads into its strongholds.
 
Other states
 
Elections are also due in 2027 in Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. 
 
In at least 3 of these states, AAP’s presence could be decisive in Congress’ chances of winning, due to closer margins.

Topics : Congress BJP AAP

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 11:50 PM IST

