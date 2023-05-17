close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Congress hits back at BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM

Several BJP leaders are criticising the Congress for the delay in deciding on the chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka amid hectic lobbying for the top post

Press Trust of India New Delhi
D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 12:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP for criticising it over the delay in deciding the chief minister of Karnataka, and cited examples when the BJP declared its chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh and Assam several days after winning the polls.

"Just to refresh memories of PM's drum-beaters especially. 2017 UP Vidhan Sabha election results out on March 11th. Yogi appointed CM 8 days later on March 19th. 2021 Assam Vidhan Sabha election results out on May 3rd. Himanta Biswa Sarma became CM 7 days later on May 10th," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

"There are many more such examples," he also said.

Several BJP leaders are criticising the Congress for the delay in deciding on the chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka amid hectic lobbying for the top post.

The results in Karnataka were declared on May 13 but the party has not finalised its chief ministerial face yet and the process of consultations is on.

Karnataka's two chief ministerial aspirants Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday as the party held hectic consultations to decide on who would lead the government in the southern state.

Also Read

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Chhattisgarh: Notices issued to 8 BJP functionaries for 'hateful' posts

Terrorism which is without ammunition: Nadda on 'The Kerala Story'

Maharashtra by-election: Case against BJP's Rasane for violating poll code

Goa declares paid holiday on K'taka poll day; Oppn, industry bodies fume

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Hari Shankar Tiwari passes away at 90

Run by half-engine govt, Odisha suffers from governance deficit: Pradhan

Will come out with more corruption cases against Vijayan: Congress

Took over reins in 2020 when no one was ready for it: DKS tells Kharge

Not subject to advice of Delhi govt: LG to SC on power to nominate aldermen

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said a sorry state of affairs prevails in Congress where president Mallikarjun Kharge sees himself more as a "postman".

"Want to watch circus? Watch the Congress select their CM in Karnataka," he said on Twitter.

Referring to the lobbying by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the post of chief minister, he said, "The BJP also holds discussions and deliberations to elect its CMs and has often ensured smooth transition of power, even between CMs. Despite elaborate consultations, you will never find BJP aspirants falling over each other, rallying supporters and issuing veiled threats to the Party through the media".

"On the contrary, last evening, Lutyens journalists, who DK Shivkumar hosted at the Claridges, almost appointed Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka CM. Sorry state of affairs in the Congress, where President Kharge sees himself more as a postman, let alone being a decision maker or even part of the decision making team He keeps referring to some High Command," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Congress BJP

First Published: May 17 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Hari Shankar Tiwari passes away at 90

Hari Shankar Tiwari
2 min read

Run by half-engine govt, Odisha suffers from governance deficit: Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan
2 min read

Will come out with more corruption cases against Vijayan: Congress

vijayan
2 min read

Took over reins in 2020 when no one was ready for it: DKS tells Kharge

Shivakumar
3 min read

Not subject to advice of Delhi govt: LG to SC on power to nominate aldermen

Supreme Court
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Dead heat for foreign investment as Congress takes charge of Karnataka

Congress
4 min read

Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Deputy CM

Congress
2 min read

Cong slams PM over 'Rozgar Melas', accuses him of destroying governance

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Run by half-engine govt, Odisha suffers from governance deficit: Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan
2 min read

Param Bir Singh was rewarded for slandering MVA govt: Cong state chief

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File | PTI)
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon