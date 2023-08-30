Confirmation

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from Lok Sabha revoked

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha on August 10 over "deliberate and repeated misconduct" in the Lower House

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo: PTI)

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
Lok Sabha on Wednesday revoked the suspension of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, an official statement said.
"The suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP from the service of the House which was effected on 10.8.2023 till the submission of the Report by the Committee of Privileges, has been revoked with effect from 30.8.2023," an official notification issued by Lok Sabha secretariat said.
Earlier today Chowdhury was present before the Parliament's Privileges Committee to record his in connection with his suspension from the Lok Sabha.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha on August 10 over "deliberate and repeated misconduct" in the Lower House.
The resolution for the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is Congress leader in Lok Sabha, was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
"This House having taken serious note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of Chair resolves that the matter of his misconduct be referred to Committee of Privileges of the House for the further investigation and report to the House and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from the service of the House till the Committee submits its report," he said.

The House had adopted the resolution by voice vote.

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 9:13 PM IST

