Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.27%)
65254.08 + 178.26
Nifty (0.35%)
19410.75 + 68.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.51%)
5607.95 + 83.60
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
39107.45 + 312.65
Nifty Bank (0.03%)
44510.15 + 14.90
Heatmap

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Adhir Chowdhury's suspension

Chowdhury is learnt to have told the Committee, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, that it was never his intention to hurt anybody's feelings and expressed regret for certain remarks made by him

Adhir Chowdhury

Photo: Adhir Chowdhury, MP, Congress

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution to revoke the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the lower house.
The resolution was adopted after Chowdhury appeared before the Committee and expressed regret over certain remarks made by him in the House which had led to his suspension from the Lok Sabha on the last day of the monsoon session of Parliament on August 11.
Chowdhury is learnt to have told the Committee, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, that it was never his intention to hurt anybody's feelings and expressed regret for certain remarks made by him.
"The Committee has adopted a resolution to revoke the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lok Sabha. The resolution will be sent to the Speaker as soon as possible," a committee member said.
Chowdhury was named by Speaker Om Birla for "unruly conduct" on August 11, the last day of the monsoon session and was suspended from the membership of Lok Sabha pending a report from the Privileges Committee.
At the meeting of the Committee on August 18, several members were of the view that Chowdhury has been punished for his conduct by Lok Sabha and there was no further need to examine his behaviour by a parliamentary panel.

Also Read

LS privileges panel to probe Chowdhury's 'misconduct' at meet on Friday

Congress MP to give statement to parl committee on LS suspension case

Suspended MPs will not be able to attend meetings of parliamentary panels

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets victim's familyof Panchayat poll violence

Was Centre sleeping till now: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during Manipur visit

Is this not 'revri culture': Sibal's jibe at PM Modi over LPG price cut

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Date, schedule, seats, opinion polls

'INDIA', NDA both 'anti-poor' says Mayawati, BSP will fight polls on own

Joint campaign strategy on cards during 'INDIA' bloc's meet this week

Congress MP to give statement to parl committee on LS suspension case

However, as a process of natural justice, the Committee had asked Chowdhury to appear before it on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Congress Politics

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon