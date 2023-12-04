Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

Congress received nearly Rs 80 crore as contributions in FY 2022-23

The ruling BJP, on the other hand, received nearly Rs 720 crore in contributions from entities, electoral trusts, individuals and its lawmakers during the financial year 2022-23

Congress

Congress (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress received contributions of nearly 80 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal from entities, party leaders, individuals and electoral trusts.
The Election Commission on Monday put in public domain the contribution report of the Indian National Congress filed in November.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The party received Rs 79.92 crore in its kitty with Kolkata-based Samaj Electoral Trust giving Rs 50 lakh.
The ruling BJP, on the other hand, received nearly Rs 720 crore in contributions from entities, electoral trusts, individuals and its lawmakers during the financial year 2022-23.
Both the BJP and the Congress are recognised national parties.
Political parties are required to submit to the Election Commission every year details of donors who have made donations above Rs 20,000 in a financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Equity mutual fund inflows halve in May; SIP contributions hit record: Data

Election fever: Political consulting firms looking for top talent

Spain's early poll could put far right in power for 1st time since Franco

US cos have made contributions to India's progress: USIBC's Atul Keshap

No doubt India-US will have momentous future together: Michigan Governor

ZPM wins big in Mizoram, gears up to form new government in state

Congress should be more accommodating of regional allies: AAP leaders

Lalduhoma, Indira Gandhi's security officer, set to be Mizoram CM

Mamata Banerjee unlikely to attend INDIA bloc meet in Delhi on Dec 6

RS panel holds Raghav Chadha guilty for misleading facts, ends suspension

Topics : Congress

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon