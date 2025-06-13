Friday, June 13, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bodies of six Air India crash victims handed over to relatives, say police

Bodies of six Air India crash victims handed over to relatives, say police

At least 265 bodies were sent to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for post-mortem after the crash

A day after the deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad, the bodies of six victims were handed over to their families after identification on Friday, police said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

A day after the deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad, the bodies of six victims were handed over to their families after identification on Friday, police said.

At least 265 bodies were sent to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for post-mortem after the crash on Thursday. Of these, only six victims were identified as their faces were intact, inspector Chirag Gosai said.

He said DNA profiling is underway to ascertain the identities of others as their bodies are charred beyond recognition. 

"We have handed over six bodies to relatives. We have started the process of collecting DNA samples of relatives for profiling to identify bodies that are charred beyond recognition. Relatives of 215 deceased persons have approached us to give their samples," said Gosai, who is handling the affairs at the post-mortem room.

 

He said details are gathered from relatives arriving at the PM room, and these people are then sent to BJ Medical College to provide their DNA samples.

"It will take nearly 72 hours to complete the exercise of matching the DNA samples. Once there is a match, bodies will be handed over to relatives from the post-mortem room," the inspector said.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon. 

One person survived the tragedy, while 241 on board, including 168 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, were killed.

Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter.

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Air India plane crash

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

