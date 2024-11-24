Business Standard
Home / Politics / Constitutional duty of Soren govt to identify, deport infiltrators: Himanta

Constitutional duty of Soren govt to identify, deport infiltrators: Himanta

Sarma, who was the BJP's co-in-charge for Jharkhand polls, also called upon the newly elected party MLAs to raise the issue of infiltration in the assembly

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam CM

Sarma also appealed to the newly elected BJP MLAs to perform their duty as an opposition and raise the issue of infiltration in the assembly | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the JMM-led alliance, which retained power in Jharkhand, to perform its constitutional duty of identifying and deporting infiltrators from the eastern state.

Sarma, who was the BJP's co-in-charge for Jharkhand polls, also called upon the newly elected party MLAs to raise the issue of infiltration in the assembly, maintaining that the illegal migrants pose a serious threat to the eastern state.

In a late Saturday night Facebook live, Sarma said, "I believe today also that the problem of infiltration will cause a lot of harm to Jharkhand in the coming days. It is your (JMM) government and I appeal to you to push back these infiltrators or at least identify them. It is your constitutional duty."  "I believe that the Jharkhand government will fulfil this responsibility," the BJP leader, who had extensively raised the issue of infiltration in Jharkhand during his poll campaign, added.

 

Sarma also appealed to the newly elected BJP MLAs to perform their duty as an opposition and raise the issue of infiltration in the assembly.

In a stunning comeback, Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance on Saturday stormed to power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA which managed only 24 seats.

On the BJP's defeat in Jharkhand, the Assam CM said, "For whatever reason, we could not achieve our goal. That doesn't mean that we should not keep trying. Whenever we are unsuccessful in something, the failed attempt serves as a foundation for future success."  Recalling his time in Jharkhand over the last four months, he said, "I spent a lot of time in the state but was unsuccessful in our mission. But, I will always remember your love. I am thankful for all the love and support.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

All party meet on Bangladesh

LIVE news: Congress demands discussion on Adani as all-party meet ahead of winter session begins

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk slams delay in California vote count, praises India's poll system

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Kalpana Soren, Kalpana, election, vote, voting, Jharkhand Election

Passed the exam of democracy in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren after poll victory

JP Nadda, Nadda

People again endorsed PM Modi's leadership, development vision: Nadda

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Jharkhand Election Results updates: Will work to remove state's 'backward' tag, says Soren

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Assembly Elections JMM Himanta Biswa Sarma infiltration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon