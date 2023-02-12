JUST IN
BJP govt in UP has failed to come up with new projects in 6 years: Akhilesh
Business Standard

Newsmaker: Meet Pratima Bhoumik, BJP's candidate from Dhanpur seat

The BJP is banking on Tripura's first Union minister and its very own 'Didi' to breach the 'red fort' that has been impregnable since 1972

Topics
Tripura elections | BJP | Assembly elections

Radhika Ramaseshan 

PRATIMA BHOUMIK, BJP MP FROM WEST TRIPURA
PRATIMA BHOUMIK, BJP MP FROM WEST TRIPURA

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) list of candidates for the Tripura Assembly elections threw up a few surprises. Notable among these being the exclusion of Biplab Kumar Deb, who was the party’s first chief minister (CM) in the state, and the inclusion of Pratima Bhoumik, junior minister, social justice and empowerment, in the Union Cabinet.

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 21:11 IST

