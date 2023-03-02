Ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except Greater Tipraland: BJP

-
ALSO READ
Tipra Motha's demand of Greater Tipraland not possible: CM Manik Saha
Congress has got corruption in legacy: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra
SEC starts electoral roll revision process for VC election in TTAADC
There are only big words by Delhi CM, no outcome: BJP's Sambit Patra
BJP's bid to loot votes in 2023 polls will be resisted: Manik Sarkar
-
The BJP on Thursday said it was ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except for Greater Tipraland, if the new party led by former royal Pradyot Debbarma extends its support.
Speaking to PTI, state BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said his party was marching to form the next government in the state.
"We are forming the next government in the state as we have been saying since the beginning. Two central leaders -- Phanindranath Sarma and Sambit Patra -- are here to oversee the situation, and hopefully, more central leaders will be arriving today," he said.
On the possibility of taking the support of the Debbarma-led party, he said, "Except Greater Tipraland, the BJP is ready to accept all their demands."
The BJP was leading in 33 seats in the 60-member House, while its partner IPFT was ahead in one seat.
The Tipra Motha, which seemed to have grabbed the IPFT's tribal support, was leading in 11 seats. The opposition Left-Congress alliance was ahead in 15 seats.
Among others, the Tipra Motha is demanding a separate state of 'Greater Tipraland' for the indigenous population of Tripura.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 13:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU