JUST IN
MVA members protest against LPG price hike in the legislature complex
Global CO2 emissions rose less than initially feared in 2022: IEA
Ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except Greater Tipraland: BJP
Former diplomat, Padma Bhushan awardee Chandrashekhar Dasgupta no more
NIA attaches property of IC-814 hijacking accomplice Mushtaq 'Latram'
SC order on Hindenburg issue: Truth will prevail, says Gautam Adani
Creating infra to win back startups & businesses to Maharashtra: Deputy CM
CEC, ECs to be appointed by Prez on advice of PM, Opposition leader, CJI
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC forms 5-member committee headed by retired judge
Delhi excise policy case: ED makes arrest in money laundering investigation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Former diplomat, Padma Bhushan awardee Chandrashekhar Dasgupta no more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except Greater Tipraland: BJP

The BJP on Thursday said it was ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except for Greater Tipraland, if the new party led by former royal Pradyot Debbarma extends its support

Topics
BJP | Sambit Patra | Tripura elections

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting
BJP National President JP Nadda during the party's Office Bearers' meeting, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi

The BJP on Thursday said it was ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except for Greater Tipraland, if the new party led by former royal Pradyot Debbarma extends its support.

Speaking to PTI, state BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said his party was marching to form the next government in the state.

"We are forming the next government in the state as we have been saying since the beginning. Two central leaders -- Phanindranath Sarma and Sambit Patra -- are here to oversee the situation, and hopefully, more central leaders will be arriving today," he said.

On the possibility of taking the support of the Debbarma-led party, he said, "Except Greater Tipraland, the BJP is ready to accept all their demands."

The BJP was leading in 33 seats in the 60-member House, while its partner IPFT was ahead in one seat.

The Tipra Motha, which seemed to have grabbed the IPFT's tribal support, was leading in 11 seats. The opposition Left-Congress alliance was ahead in 15 seats.

Among others, the Tipra Motha is demanding a separate state of 'Greater Tipraland' for the indigenous population of Tripura.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 13:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU