close
Sensex (0.60%)
66474.61 + 395.25
Nifty (0.58%)
19804.65 + 114.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5930.15 + 50.70
Nifty Midcap (0.55%)
40508.35 + 222.85
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
44466.00 + 105.85
Heatmap

Data collected during caste survey to be tabled in Bihar Assembly: CM

"What we have accomplished is being talked about across the country. Now, as the next step, we will place on record details like the economic condition of households which will give a clearer picture"

Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

The JD(U) leader, however, ducked queries as to whether the survey, which has shown OBCs and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) to be nearly two-thirds of the population, would be followed by a rise in quotas to ensure proportionate representation | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said details collected as part of the caste survey, including the economic condition of households, will be tabled before the state assembly.
He was responding to queries from journalists, on the sidelines of a function organised here to mark the birth anniversary of legendary socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, by whom he had been inspired, as an engineering student in the 1970s, to take the political plunge.
"What we have accomplished is being talked about across the country. Now, as the next step, we will place on record details like the economic condition of households which will give a clearer picture. This will be done in the next session of the assembly," the chief minister said.
The JD(U) leader, however, ducked queries as to whether the survey, which has shown OBCs and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) to be nearly two-thirds of the population, would be followed by a rise in quotas to ensure proportionate representation.
"It would not be appropriate for me to say anything on this. At least not now," was the curt reply of Kumar, whose ally RJD has taken a hardline stance on the issue, insisting that with the Supreme Court's 50 per cent cap on reservations having been lifted, in effect, with the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quotas, all social groups be given a share in proportion to their respective population.
The chief minister, who had snapped ties with the BJP nearly a year ago, was also asked about the party's charge that the survey was manipulated to suit the "MY" (Muslim-Yadav) of the RJD, to which his deputy Tejashwi Yadav belongs.
Kumar, who spoke with Yadav by his side, said he took "no notice" of what the BJP says and saw no point in reacting since, "by virtue of being in power at the Centre they have virtually captured the media".
"This is the reason why I no longer feel like reading newspapers, which I have been in the habit of since I was a student. But young journalists need not worry. They will soon be able to practice their profession freely, once we get rid of the current dispensation," said the JD(U) supremo, who has played a key role in the formation of the INDIA coalition.

Also Read

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Conduct census 'immediately'; caste census 'essential': Kharge writes to PM

SC won't stop Bihar from publishing caste survey data. Here's why

Rajasthan to conduct caste survey as done by Bihar: CM Ashok Gehlot

Tejashwi rejects charge that caste survey data was manipulated to suit RJD

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Opposition leaders over SYL issue

Cong demands probe into 'backdoor appointments' in KILA, seeks resignation

Prevented from leaving home in view of president's visit to J-K: Mehbooba

Hearing on disqualification pleas of Sena factions to be heard on Oct 12

BJP post shows Baghel play mobile game during Cong meeting; CM hits back

He, however, parried questions about complaints of many NDA leaders in the state, who have cast doubts on the findings of the survey by claiming that the enumerators never visited their residences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Bihar Assembly

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveTata Capital Healthcare Fund IITriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon