Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha remanded to judicial custody

BRS leader K Kavitha being produced at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

A court here on Tuesday sent BRS leader K Kavitha to 14-day judicial custody in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not seek an extension of her custodial interrogation.

The BRS leader was sent to seven-day ED custody on March 16 and it was extended by three days last Saturday.

During the proceedings, Kavitha's advocate Nitesh Rana sought interim bail on the grounds of her minor son's exam.

The counsel for the ED countered the bail, saying even if interim bail is to be considered, then opportunity must be given for filing a reply.

The ED underlined that for both interim and regular bail there were stringent provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has alleged that Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

The 46-year-old was arrested by the central probe agency on March 15

Kavitha's counsel also sought permission for physically inspecting the documents submitted by the agency in a sealed cover under provisions 19 (2) of the PMLA.

According to the provision, the authorities concerned, immediately after making an arrest were required to forward the arrest order along with the material in its possession to the court.